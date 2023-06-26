Brian Crawford
The BIB editor writes:
Carol and I learn with great regret that Brian Crawford - singer, guitar player, trucker, central figure in innumerable music sessions, and a man with whom conversation was always a pleasure - died during the night of 25/26 June. Thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room, Cookstown, for the sad news. A moving tribute to Brian is on the Red Room's Facebook, with a video of him singing 'The rose of Allendale'. The video can also be seen in a further tribute to Brian on the Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook. Our deepest condolences go to Brian's widow Kate and their family. Everyone who knew Brian will feel the same.
