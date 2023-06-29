Last night [] we must have had the best turnout we've ever had in The Oarsman for Bluegrass Tuesdays.(Mules & Men) on fiddle and banjo,(Dangerfield) on mandolin,on fiddle,(Whistle) on banjo,on double bass, andon banjo.It was great to have so many great musicians show their support of the session, and of course it was in memory of, who was there in spirit. I dedicated thesong 'Truck driver's queen' to Brian as a small gesture to his support and interest in the Bluestack Mountain Boys all these years. I think I first met Brian Crawford in Athy 2010 and he was such a very nice knowledgeable man and very kind to us. We all will miss him.Other highlights of the night included 'Think of what you've done', sung by John Denby and Luke Coffey featuring twin fiddles with Camille Champarnaud, and of course the blistering banjos of Carl Lombard and Simon Humphries on 'Old Slew Foot' (sung by Luke Coffey, in memory of), 'I remember you love in my prayers', 'Little cabin home on the hill', 'Home run man', and 'Freeborn man' among others.We really enjoy the acoustics in The Oarsman, the music sounds great in the old pub, and it's a lovely quaint audience that are very receptive to our songs that we really appreciate. We hope to see any visiting musicians in Dublin join us for our brand of 'stonkin' bluegrass'. They are always welcome. We look forward to more jams like it in the future. Thanks to all who support us.

Labels: Commemoration, Jams, Sessions, Tributes