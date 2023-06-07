Bluegrass Omagh 2023: Eilís Boland on Lonesome Highway
A judicious assessment of Bluegrass Omagh 2023 by Eilís Boland can be read on Lonesome Highway. Among other aspects of the event, Eilís mentions that the question of whether it should return to an autumn date has been raised by attenders.
There is a link to the review on the Lonesome Highway Facebook. Readers should note the highly positive comments there about the Festival from the American Beauty Radio Show Facebook, which has further photos.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home