Ardara Bluegrass Festival, 21-23 July 2023
Ardara Bluegrass Festival, which will be held in the highly agreeable town of Ardara, Co. Donegal, from Friday 21 July to to Sunday 23 July. The lineup includes Woodbine, Henry, Mules & Men, and Kevin & Geraldine Gill. The schedule of events is:
Fri. evening/ night: Opening jam session
Sat.: afternoon, jam session; evening, concert with the above artists, 8.00 p.m.
Sun.: afternoon, jam session; evening, Jamboree hosted by Woodbine, 8.00 p.m.
All events will take place in The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home