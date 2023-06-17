AC-12 range of banjos from Gold Tone
The BIB mentioned on 2 May the new Gold Tone AC-Galaxy banjo (formerly the AC-1, given a black colour scheme). 'AC' stands for 'Acoustic Composite'. Gold Tone now announce their AC-12 range of open-back 5-string banjos, all with 12" pots: the standard AC-12, with 26 3/16" scale length, 18 frets, and frailing scoop; the AC-12A, with 23 1/2" scale length, 17 frets, and frailing scoop; and the AC-12FL fretless model, with the same scale length as the AC-12, no scoop, and 22 fret positios marked on the fingerboard. The AC-12 and AC-12A sell for $269.99, the fretless for $20 extra. The AC-12 range can be seen (with full information) on the Gold Tone website or on the press release.
© Richard Hawkins
