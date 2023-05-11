Westport's new partnerships on Bluegrass Today
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival announced earlier this week have now been featured on Bluegrass Today, where Uri's exposition of the proposed course of collaborative action is quoted at length. John Lawless adds this comment:
More than just a series of concerts held in a number of different settings in Westport, the Folk and Bluegrass festival has a serious ethnomusicological intent, researching and studying the deep connections between the folk music of Ireland and Scotland, and the Appalachian folk music that developed [in] the United States. It’s no surprise that this should be the case, as the Scots/Irish were prominent among the people who settled in America in the Appalachian Mountain communities, and folklorists and studious amateurs have long been fascinated by the parallels between bluegrass and old time music and that from the Celtic tradition.
