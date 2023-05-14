Westport programme - and Westport on the Brian Lally show
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for the following news and these images:
1. As the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is coming ever closer, the organising committee has published the full timetable [above] of all the official events at this year's festival.
We highly recommend all festival goers to familiarise themselves with all acts and venues, to ensure maximum enjoyment from all the music which will be on hand.
Info of all the acts, the venues, main festival concerts, accommodation providers in the town, and a link for online tickets service are on the festival's website, http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/.
We will encourage musicians at all levels to start their own sessions, and the pubs in the town will open their doors for such initiatives.
2. Fans of country and bluegrass music will be very much familiar with Brian Lally [below] and his great show 'Country Time' on RTE Radio 1 (every Saturday night at 11.00 p.m.). Last night he tipped his hat to the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, playing three artists who will feature at this year's event, and a short message from festival producer Uri Kohen.
