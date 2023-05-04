Visiting pickers in Co. Donegal
Thanks to Alec Somerville in Co. Donegal for the news that Petr Jezek (banjo-player in the Czech duo Pe & Pe) was recently at Ardara for a festival, but has now gone home. Alec also reports that an unidentified couple from North Carolina have recently played old-time music at Ardara on banjo and autoharp. Perhaps some other BIB reader knows who they are?
This year's Ardara Bluegrass Festival is announced for 21-23 July. Woodbine have reported being booked for it, and the BIB will post further details as soon as we receive them.
