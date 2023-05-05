Videos and photos from MerleFest
Deering Banjo Company announce:
We survived Merlefest 2023 and it was wonderful to be back! It was a little wet, but it was still a fantastic time listening to great music, catching up with artists, and seeing old and new friends.
One of the cool things about Merlefest is that you never know who you will meet! Over the course of the weekend, we teamed up with our friends the Chapmans at Acoustic Music Shoppe, to perform live on-the-fly interviews with the likes of Dom Flemmons, Wes Corbett, Henhouse Prowlers, and the ever-wonderful Alison Brown.
Four Deering videos of interviews-plus-picking with the above-mentioned artists can be watched here. A comprehensive report on MerleFest 2023 by Gina Elliott Proulx, together with sixty-six photos taken at the festival, is on Bluegrass Today.
