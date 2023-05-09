Updates
On banjo, the new album by Alison Brown, was released last Friday (5 May), and has been reviewed by Henry Carrigan on No Depression. The review includes a video of one of the tracks, 'Porches', accompanied by the Kronos Quartet, which is also on YouTube.
Following on from the BIB post of 5 May, Amos Perrine introduces on No Depression a compilation of sixty-three fine photos of artists performing at last month's MerleFest, including one (taken by himself) of Louise Holden of Dublin's I Draw Slow.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Recordings, Reviews, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home