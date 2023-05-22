22 May 2023

Two Time Polka: June 2023 gigs

Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:

Ireland Bikefest, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Fri. 2nd June: Harley Bar, Muckross Rd, Killarney, 9.30 p.m., adm. free

Strings & Things, Clashmore, Co. Waterford
Sun. 4th: River stage, 5.30 p.m., adm. free

Michael Dwyer Festival, Allihies, Co. Cork
Fri. 9th: Lighthouse Bar, Allihies, 10.00 p.m., adm. free

Sat. 17th: Blue Haven Bar, Kinsale, Co. Cork, 10.00 p.m.

Cork Summer Show, Showgrounds, Curaheen Rd
Sun. 18th: Main stage, 4.00 p.m. Tickets

Sun. 18th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, midnight, adm. free

Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Forest Fest in Emo, Kilkee, Kinsale, and the Cahersiveen Festival of Music & the Arts. Check our website for all gig details.

Regards & thanks,

Ray & TTP

© Richard Hawkins

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:14 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home