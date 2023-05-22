Two Time Polka: June 2023 gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Ireland Bikefest, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Fri. 2nd June: Harley Bar, Muckross Rd, Killarney, 9.30 p.m., adm. free
Strings & Things, Clashmore, Co. Waterford
Sun. 4th: River stage, 5.30 p.m., adm. free
Michael Dwyer Festival, Allihies, Co. Cork
Fri. 9th: Lighthouse Bar, Allihies, 10.00 p.m., adm. free
Sat. 17th: Blue Haven Bar, Kinsale, Co. Cork, 10.00 p.m.
Cork Summer Show, Showgrounds, Curaheen Rd
Sun. 18th: Main stage, 4.00 p.m. Tickets
Sun. 18th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, midnight, adm. free
Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Forest Fest in Emo, Kilkee, Kinsale, and the Cahersiveen Festival of Music & the Arts. Check our website for all gig details.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home