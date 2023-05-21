The latest BBN
British Bluegrass News (magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA)) is Richard Partridge's interview with the members of the Hackney Hillpickers of London; a photo of their guitarist Luke Donovan is on the magazine cover. Other goodies include Philippa Ogden's interview with Tim Loten, banjo-player of the Canadian band Crooked Creek, who will be touring Britain in July this year; and her interview with Rupert Hughes of the Hexham Bluegrass Festival (see poster image below).
Sore Fingers Week; BBN editor Chris Lord interviews Maria Wallace of the True North Music agency; amd Jack Baker's regular 'Tab Corner' feature gives notation and tab for fiddle, mandolin, and banjo of the 1971 classic 'Ashland breakdown'. And there's more, with full-colour, full-page ads for festivals and instrument suppliers featuring prominently. Production values on BBN continue to be very high.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Instruction, Interviews, Media, National Associations
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home