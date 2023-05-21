21 May 2023

The latest BBN

The cover story of the summer 2023 issue of British Bluegrass News (magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA)) is Richard Partridge's interview with the members of the Hackney Hillpickers of London; a photo of their guitarist Luke Donovan is on the magazine cover. Other goodies include Philippa Ogden's interview with Tim Loten, banjo-player of the Canadian band Crooked Creek, who will be touring Britain in July this year; and her interview with Rupert Hughes of the Hexham Bluegrass Festival (see poster image below).

David Mepsted gives a funny and essentially truthful description of Sore Fingers Week; BBN editor Chris Lord interviews Maria Wallace of the True North Music agency; amd Jack Baker's regular 'Tab Corner' feature gives notation and tab for fiddle, mandolin, and banjo of the 1971 classic 'Ashland breakdown'. And there's more, with full-colour, full-page ads for festivals and instrument suppliers featuring prominently. Production values on BBN continue to be very high.

