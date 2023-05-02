02 May 2023

The dark side of Gold Tone openback banjos

The latest e-newsletter from the Gold Tone Music Group announces the limited-edition AC-Galaxy openback banjo, with black stained neck and pot, black renaissance head, black Corian armrest, black buttons on the planetary tuners, and a black cloth strap, plus gig bag (guess the colour), all for $349.99. 'AC' stands for 'Acoustic Composite'; the Galaxy was known as the AC-1 until it received this makeover and became 'a dark and ominous presence', in Gold Tone's words.

