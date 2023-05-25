Southern Legacy (USA) to play tribute to Tony Rice
Bluegrass Today Sandy Hatley reports the formation of Southern Legacy, a high-powered new US band composed of leading bluegrass musicians and centred on Don Rigsby (left above), who has played here several times in different combinations, and Josh Williams (right above), who first played here early this century as a lanky teenage mandolinist with Special Consensus and has since won the IBMA Guitar Player of the Year award three times. This coming weekend, when Bluegrass Omagh 2023 will be on here, Southern Legacy will be playing in Reidsville, NC, with Ron Stewart (banjo), Jim VanCleve (fiddle), and Mike Anglin (bass), and tributes to Tony Rice will form an important part of their programme.
