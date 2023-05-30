Some of the good things in the June BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) is Kara Kundert's article on Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers and their latest album, Let time ride. The many other good things include articles by Mike England on celebrating the centenary of Doc Watson's birth; by Jon Hartley Fox on the influential 1973 supergroup Muleskinner and the death (15 July 1973) of its lead guitarist Clarence White; by Nancy Posey on The Petersens (who, thanks to John Nyhan, have toured Ireland several times); by BU editor Dan Miller on fiddler Annie Savage's 'Free Strings Curriculum' learning system; and by Casey L. Penn on the song 'Crooked tree', written by Molly Tuttle and Melody Walker - the latter will be here shortly, performing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
Gary Reid's 'Notes, queries, & remembrances' section includes obituaries of Ron Spears, and of Dwight Diller (the first published obituary of Diller, who died in February, that your editor has seen). The full-page festival ads also reveal that Armagh's Cup O' Joe (below) are billed to play at the big Pickin' in Parsons festival in West Virginia (1-5 Aug.).
