30 May 2023

Some of the good things in the June BU

The cover story of the June 2023 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) is Kara Kundert's article on Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers and their latest album, Let time ride. The many other good things include articles by Mike England on celebrating the centenary of Doc Watson's birth; by Jon Hartley Fox on the influential 1973 supergroup Muleskinner and the death (15 July 1973) of its lead guitarist Clarence White; by Nancy Posey on The Petersens (who, thanks to John Nyhan, have toured Ireland several times); by BU editor Dan Miller on fiddler Annie Savage's 'Free Strings Curriculum' learning system; and by Casey L. Penn on the song 'Crooked tree', written by Molly Tuttle and Melody Walker - the latter will be here shortly, performing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.

Gary Reid's 'Notes, queries, & remembrances' section includes obituaries of Ron Spears, and of Dwight Diller (the first published obituary of Diller, who died in February, that your editor has seen). The full-page festival ads also reveal that Armagh's Cup O' Joe (below) are billed to play at the big Pickin' in Parsons festival in West Virginia (1-5 Aug.).
posted by Richard Hawkins @ 1:46 pm   0 comments

