Session Americana (USA) for Ireland in 2024?
Brookfield Knights agency in Britain for the news that the Boston-based 'roots collective' Session Americana (above), who last toured here in the autumn of 2019, will be touring in Britain in the spring of 2024 and have expressed interest in coming back to Ireland for up to two weeks. Loudon writes:
They have earned legendary status, particularly among their peers, but also with those who have been lucky enough to share the same room during one of their barnstorming performances. Personally speaking, Session Americana put on one of the finest shows I have ever had the great pleasure to promote and, therefore, it is a huge pleasure to get the chance to work with them again.
The band is always something of a moveable feast, their revolving doors policy attracting some of the biggest names on the circuit to join them on stage. The backbone always remains the same, however, and it's as powerful as any. There are far too many great live videos to see, so we decided not to select anything in particular. After all, their reputation says it all.
If you'd like to grab them for a slot on your programme, please let me know what date/s might be available. They will tour England/Scotland from March 25 to April 7 next year and have expressed keen interest in returning to Ireland for a run that could be 7-14 days, depending on level of interest, immediately thereafter. It would be helpful to me if you indicate that preference might be date/s wise time to help us look at sensible routing options.
The band comprises Ry Cavanaugh, Billy Beard, Dinty Child, Jim Fitting, and Jon Bistline.
© Richard Hawkins
