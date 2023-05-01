Nu-Blu in Ireland on 'Bluegrass Ridge' TV
e-newsletter from 'Bluegrass Ridge', the bluegrass TV series hosted by husband-and wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh of North Carolina's Nu-Blu, announces that this week's episode was specially filmed on location in Ireland while Nu-Blu were on tour here.
Nu-Blu tourned Ireland in a trio configuration in the autumn of 2019 and have since launched their 'Ireland along the way' tour series for visitors, the most recent of which took place last September. This special episode of 'Bluegrass Ridge' includes videos from Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Rhonda Vincent, Donna Ulisse, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and Lonesome River Band - three of those five acts have been headliners at past Omagh festivals. The episode's 'Spotlight' segment is an interview with prominent Irish archeologist Joe McCooey, who gives viewers some background on the origins of traditional Irish music.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Irish music, Media, Tours, Visiting bands
