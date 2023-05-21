News of US bands coming to Westport
Fog Holler, from the vigorous acoustic music scene in Portland, OR, will be playing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival three weeks from now, as part of a tour of Europe that began on 2 May. Earlier this week their manager Kianna Mott-Smith contributed to Bluegrass Today the first instalment of a commentary on the progress of the tour, together with eight photos taken during travel or shows. In the first week they played in the Netherlands, Germany (including Bühl, the main south German bluegrass festival), and Switzerland.
From tomorrow, Fog Holler will be playing ten dates in Belgium and six in the Netherlands (including the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival), five in Germany (including Grevengrass, the main north German bluegrass festival), two in Britain, and three in Ireland:
- Fri. 9th-Sun. 11th June: Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
- Tues. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Wed. 14th: The Moorings, Bellanaleck, Co. Fermanagh
*Thanks to 2911 Media for the news that the Kody Norris Show, who close the Saturday night concert at Westport, will be hosting this coming September the Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention in Johnson County, TN - the first time the convention has been held since 2019. Kody Norris, a native of Johnson County, says: 'Growing up in Mountain City, the fiddlers’ convention has always held a special place in my heart. Some of the greatest fiddlers in history got their start right here. Mary Rachel [Kody's wife and the band's fiddler] and I never dreamed we would be hosting this event but are super excited to breathe some new life into this Northeast Tennessee treasure.'
