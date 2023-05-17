News of former Omagh headliners
Bluegrass Omagh 2023, now just over a week away, the BIB has received news of some of the US artists who have played at the Ulster American Folk Park in previous years. Let time ride, the latest album by Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (above), headliners in 2019, has been reviewed on Bluegrass Today by John Curtis Goad, who considers it 'hands-down the best album ever released from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, and the musicians here truly make all the difference. [...] there’s not a misfire on the album.' The review includes a playlist with ninety-second samples of all the tracks.
The Malpass Brothers, for whom Omagh was the first bluegrass festival they had ever played (and they subsequently played Omagh a total of three times), now host their own festival at the Denton Farm Park in North Carolina, the festival venue previously occupied for forty years by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (also Omagh veterans). As described by Sandy Hatley on Bluegrass Today, the Brothers' second annual festival was a great success even though interrupted at one time by a power failure. The report includes a video and seven photographs.
