Much more on The UK & Ireland dobro celebration
a week ago, thanks to Richard Thompson for his much fuller post on Bluegrass Today. It includes a 36-minute Zoom video in which Chris Eaton, the originator and producer of the album, and five of the other players on the album - including Johnny Gleeson of Carlow - talk about their involvement with the dobro. There are also contributions from Chris Eaton, Colin Henry of Belfast, Johnny Gleeson, Henry Senior, Noel Dashwood, and C.J. Hillman; audio snippets of Eaton's 'Cherokee shuffle', Colin's 'Imperfection', and Dashwood's 'Celebration'; and a YouTube video of Hillman's 'C.J.'s bounce'.
The latter was the first single from the album, released a fortnight ago; the second single, Martin Harley's 'Cowboys in Hawaii' is being released today, and the third, 'Salt Creek/ Cherokee shuffle' will come out on 2 June. Chris Heaton announces on his Facebook: 'I'm really pleased to announce that I'll be teaching Dobro at Sore Fingers Summer Schools weekend this year, 20th 22nd October.'
Labels: Dobro, Recordings
