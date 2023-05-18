More historic guitar news
Bluegrass Today reports that the story of Earl Scruggs's 1955 Martin D-18 guitar (see the BIB for 15 May) was so well received by readers that a similar story of Lester Flatt's 1942 D-18 has now been republished from the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation website.
The instrument itself, after a career that included a long spell in one owner's cupboard, was on display in mid April this year at the Bluegrass Heritage Festival, where (among others) Greg Cahill of Special Consensus and Rick Faris, Special C. alumnus and luthier, had the chance of trying it out. The Bluegrass Today feature includes nine photos by Nate Dalzell: five of the guitar, one of the leather strap embossed with 'Lester Flatt', and three of authenticating documents.
