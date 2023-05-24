Many photos of coming visitors
Kody Norris Show from Tennessee live on stage at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. You can see a lot of them, individually and together, on Bluegrass Today in seventeen splendid photos by Frank Baker, taken at the 84th Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival last weekend. Seeing them in motion and with sound will be even better.
There are also fourteen Baker photos of Appalachian Roadshow, who would have been headliners at Omagh 2020 but for the pandemic; and nineteen of Sister Sadie, of whom audiences here have so far seen only one or two members.
