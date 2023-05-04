Jens Kruger on Doc Watson
'We experienced Doc’s music as pure, honest, unpretentious, highly suggestive, funny, earnest, and soulful. What more could music be?'
The above is a direct quote from Jens Kruger of the Kruger Brothers, who in his article 'Jens Kruger on Doc Watson’s Appalachian American dream', published a week ago on No Depression, describes how the lives of himself and his brother Uwe were changed, first by Doc's recorded music and later by the experience of coming to know him as a mentor and friend. Very much worth reading.
