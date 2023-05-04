Gordon Lightfoot (17 Nov. 1938–1 May 2023)
Gordon Lightfoot on Monday 1 May, of natural causes, at the age of 84. Many of his songs have passed into the repertoire of bluegrass musicians; an important factor was the enthusiasm of Tony Rice as a member of J.D. Crowe & the New South, whose highly influential 1975 album J.D. Crowe & the New South (Rounder 0044) included two Lightfoot songs, 'Ten degrees and getting colder' and 'You are what I am'.
© Richard Hawkins
