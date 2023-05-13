Gloria Belle, 9 June 1939-5 May 2023
In 2019 the BIB referred readers to Wikipedia and to a 2013 feature by Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today. A comprehensive biography/ obituary of Gloria Belle by Richard Thompson is now on Bluegrass Today, including tributes from fellow musicians, eight photos, a discography, and thirteen YouTube recordings of songs from successive stages of her career.
The chapter about her in Murphy Henry's Pretty good for a girl: women in bluegrass (2013) ends with a brief fable - a rough and almost invisible path through the bluegrass woods has a signpost saying 'Groundbreaking women in bluegrass enter here' and underneath, in tiny letters, the words 'Path carved by Gloria Belle'.
