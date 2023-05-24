For record collectors
The Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD), Britain's national organisation for old-time music enthusiasts, announces on its news blog that 250 vinyl LPs from the collection of the late Paul Stephens will be among the items auctioned by Special Auction Services of Newbury, Berks., on 31 May as part of their Music & Entertainment Auction. FOAOTMAD report: 'Paul's music collection takes 17 lots of over 570 lots in the sale and most of his are lots of between 14 and 65 LPs with estimates between £40 and £100.'
