Foghorns at Westport, last Sunday
The Foghorn Stringband from Portland, OR, who opened their latest tour of Ireland at the Baltimore Fiddle Fair, rounded it off last Sunday (14 May) before a full and very appreciative house at the Clew Bay Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo. The video above, shot by Pervege Free Films, shows them performing 'Outshine the sun'. It can be seen via the Festival's Facebook and on the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival YouTube channel. Pervege Free Films also caught them playing the fiddle tune 'Horseshoe Bend'. This year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival opens just over three weeks from now, on Friday 9 June.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, Old-time, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home