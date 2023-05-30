Fog Holler (USA): on their way to Westport
21 May that Kianna Mott-Smith, manager of Fog Holler from Portland, OR (who will be playing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival at the end of next week) had contributed to Bluegrass Today the first instalment of a commentary on their tour of Europe that began on 2 May. The second instalment has now been published, covering more dates in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The instalment includes two live-performance videos and eighteen photos.
PS: Plenty of excellent monochrome photos of the Kody Norris Show are among those taken at the first Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest by Jeromie Stephens and now on Bluegrass Today.
