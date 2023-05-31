Familiar faces in IBMA showcases
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has announced the names of thirty acts who will be on the official showcase schedule at this year's World Of Bluegrass convention and festival in Raleigh, NC. The names include Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (above), who were among the last bands to visit Ireland before the pandemic, and took part in Bluegrass Omagh 2022; and the US Navy Band's Country Current, in which the fiddle player is the outstanding Patrick McAvinue (right), who played in Ireland in his teens as a member of Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners.
© Richard Hawkins
