Bluegrass Unlimited magazine's weekly newsletter no. 132 includes among other goodies a ninety-minute podcast featuring Greg Cahill, leader of Special Consensus; a Spotify playlist of recordings by the Country Gentlemen, and a link to the Bluegrass Unlimited archives for a major article from 1984 by Steven Robinson, 'The Country Gentlemen - In the truest sense'. The band then consisted (see album cover image, l-r) of Jimmy Gaudreau, mandolin; Dick Smith, banjo; Charlie Waller, guitarist and lead singer of the Gents throughout the band's existence; and Bill Yates, bass. Each member is interviewed at length about his career, his feelings about the band, and his attitudes to music, and it's a worthwhile read.
*Craig Shelburne on the Bluegrass Situation reports on the new exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA. entitled 'I've endured: women in old-time music'. The article includes photos, a playlist, an introductory video (also on YouTube and a discussion on the disadvantages still facing women in music.
*Gina Furtado, who has toured here on banjo with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, has released a recording of the 1945 classic 'True life blues'. Full details are in the Mountain Home Music Company press release.
*The Kody Norris Show, headliners at the coming Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, will be hosting a release party for their new album Rhinestone revival on 2 June, just a week before Westport. More details are on the 2911 Media press release.
*The Gibson Brothers, who made impressive appearances at Omagh earlier this century, announce that they now have new merchandise, including t-shirts and trucker caps. The latter should sell well to bluegrassers and/or drivers in Britain, as they come with a conspicuous 'GB' logo on the front.
*The Fretboard Journal announces that its latest podcast has as the guest the musician, educator, and writer Cameron Knowler. FJ editor Jason Verlinde writes: 'Cameron has authored an instruction book that's unlike any we've ever seen and it has an equally unique title, Guitars have feelings too. In it, he does a deep dive into old-time and bluegrass rhythm guitar, with a focus on Norman Blake and all the music roads that led to his technique.' The book can be ordered from a link on the podcast page, where you can also download an excerpt from it.
*Finally, Bluegrass Today reports that the outstanding songwriter/ performer Larry Cordle has released a recording of 'The abduction of Antônio Vilas-Boas', based on the claim of a Brazilian farmer that he was abducted by aliens while working in his field. The song can be heard on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube. The BIB suggests that the Irish bluegrass scene's own resident Brazilian, Galway-based César Benzoni, should secure the rights to translate it into Portuguese.
