Bluegrass Omagh 2023: enjoy a weekend of world-class bluegrass at the Ulster American Folk Park
Bluegrass Omagh makes a welcome return to the Ulster American Folk Park this year, from Saturday 27th until Monday 29th May. The annual festival will bring together the finest bluegrass bands from around the corner and across the seas, as well as wholesome food and fun activities for the whole family.
Over the last three decades, Bluegrass Omagh has become one of the largest bluegrass events outside of North America and has left an indelible mark on the Ulster American Folk Park, a museum which tells the story of Irish emigration to America. The festival is one of the major highlights of their annual events calendar, attracting musicians, enthusiasts, and visitors from all over the world.
This year’s lineup includes North American headliners Zoe & Cloyd, The Honeydew Drops, and Viper Central – groups that highlight the next generation of women in bluegrass. They will be joined by local, homegrown talent including Eilidh Patterson, Woodbine, and Knotty Pine String Band. Throughout the weekend, audiences can also watch talent from near and far pick ‘n bow ‘n strum ‘n sing at the Geordie McAdam Open Mic Sessions - in memory of one of the finest old-time fiddlers ever produced here at home. On Saturday 27th May bluegrass enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear from the best in the industry at The McConversations - an informal Q&A with one of the genre’s finest exponents, Niall Toner. Niall is widely regarded as one of Ireland's leading experts on bluegrass and American country music and will delve into his years of experience on the musical road, with a song or two thrown in for good measure.
Tickets for the festival are available to book at ulsteramericanfolkpark.org, with a range of options from day tickets and family tickets to weekend passes. Weekend tickets also include entry to the Bluegrass Family Day on Monday 29th May.
So, whether it’s a day out with the family or an easy-going long weekend, start your Summer off with Bluegrass Omagh 2023 and enjoy a toe-tappin’, knee-clappin’, finger-pickin’ bluegrass weekend to remember! Visit ulsteramericanfolkpark.org to get your tickets.
BIB editor's note: The photo at the head of this post, showing Geordie playing with Annie Staninec, is taken from the Folk Park's Facebook.
