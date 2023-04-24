Woodbine's festival schedule, spring-summer 2023
Woodbine (above), who reports:
After a couple of successful gigs in March the following is a list of gigs we have over the next few months.
- Kilkenny Roots Festival: Fri. April 28th, Lenehans, 10.00 p.m.
- Durrow Bluegrass Festival: Fri. May 5th
- " " " Sat. May 6th
- Omagh Bluegrass Festival: Sat. May 27th
- Ardara Bluegrass Festival: July 21st, 22nd, 23rd
- Scarecrow Festival, Durrow: Aug. 5th
