24 April 2023

Woodbine's festival schedule, spring-summer 2023

Welcome news from Tony O'Brien of Woodbine (above), who reports:

After a couple of successful gigs in March the following is a list of gigs we have over the next few months.
  • Kilkenny Roots Festival: Fri. April 28th, Lenehans, 10.00 p.m.
  • Durrow Bluegrass Festival: Fri. May 5th
  •     "              "             "         Sat. May 6th
  • Omagh Bluegrass Festival: Sat. May 27th
  • Ardara Bluegrass Festival: July 21st, 22nd, 23rd
  • Scarecrow Festival, Durrow: Aug. 5th
The photo above shows the band (including its third generation) at Bob's Bar, Durrow, during St Patrick's weekend this year.

