'Window of a train' from Cedar Hill
e-newsletter from Mountain Fever Records announces a new single, 'Window of a train', from Cedar Hill, the fine traditional bluegrass band from the Ozark region who have made many friends and fans in Ireland from past performances at Omagh and elsewhere.
Frank Ray has been with the band since its foundation in the late 1960s, and since then has been inducted into the National Traditional Country Music Association (NCTMA) Hall of Fame (2008), received the NCTMA Lifetime Achievement Award (2018), won the MerleFest Bluegrass Songwriter Award (2018), and was in 2019 inducted into the SPBGMA Hall of Greats.
Cedar Hill comprises Frank (mandolin, harmony vocal); Dalton Harper (lead vocal, guitar), who wrote 'Window of a train'; Patti LaFleur (upright bass); Pete Brown (fiddle, harmony vocal); and D.J. Shumate (banjo). The song can be heard on YouTube.
