Westport Festival workshop schedule, 10 June 2023
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (9-11 June 2023), for the news that tickets to the Festival's main concerts are selling fast. Tickets and details of all the events are available via the website, http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/.
As well as the main concerts, the team are very excited to announce the two new workshops for the festival weekend, both of which take place in Westport Town Hall Theatre:
Saturday 10 June, 12.30 p.m.: Dr Greg Reish of the Centre for Popular Music at Middle Tennessee State University and its Spring Fed Records label will make a presentation on pioneers of Old Time music, the Haley Family. Admission: €10
Saturday 10 June, 2.30 p.m.: Award-winning fiddle player Austin Derryberry [above right] will conduct a fiddle workshop and present his own unique fiddle playing style. Admission: €10
