Watery Hill Boys at The Moorings, 20 May 2023
Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for this news of:
... a special night being organised by Hilda Watson in memory of her late husband John to raise funds for the palliative care unit in Enniskillen. It will be an excellent night as the Watery Hill Boys are playing and it's a great cause.
The Moorings (also on Facebook) is an award-winning restaurant at 156 Derrylin Rd, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT92 2BA, and tickets (£15) include a light supper. Sharon adds:
It's a lovely spot on the shores of Lough Erne and the owner is keen to run some bluegrass nights. We went to meet him as he wanted some advice. Charlie seems a genuinely good fella who will look after the musicians; we have sent a couple of bands to book with him.
For the legacy of John and Hilda Watson to bluegrass in this island, see the BIB for 22 May 2022.
