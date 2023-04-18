Two Time Polka: April-May gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's forthcoming gigs:
Kilkenny Roots Festival
Fri. 28th April: Langtons Hotel, 10.00 p.m., adm. free
Sat. 29th: Left Bank Bar, 4.00–6.00 p.m., adm. free
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music
Sun. 30th: Sheebeen Bar, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry, 11.00 p.m., adm. €10
Fete de St Georges, Bellechassagne, France
Sat. 6th May: La Grange, Bellachassagne, 10.00 p.m., adm. free
Sun. 21st: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city, midnight, adm. free
Our next mail will give details of our gigs at the Bikefest, Killarney; Strings & Things festival, Clashmore; and Michael Dwyer festival, Allihies. Check our website for all gig details
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
