TWO episodes of Deering Live - tonight and Friday
Mark Johnson (right), the originator of 'Clawgrass' (developing clawhammer banjo technique to play bluegrass and other music), will be the featured artist on Deering Live tonight, focussing on triplets and licks in 'double' tunings. The time for the feature is announced as 3.00 p.m. PT and 6.00 p.m. ET; the video can be watched later on Deering's YouTube channel.
In this eight-minute video Mark talks about how his style developed. Deering Banjos have brought out two signature 'Clawgrass' models for him, and he was awarded the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2012.
On Friday 21 April at 1.00 p.m. PT and 4.00 p.m. ET Deering Live will be presenting the duo of Campbell Jensen, comprising Ashley Campbell (daughter of the late Glen Campbell) and Thor Jensen, who toured in Ireland earlier this year.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home