Tuners: more banjo stuff
Gold Tone Music Group announce the addition to their range of a limited stock of Cheat-A-Keys D-tuners (right) at $199.99 a set. These can be fitted to a banjo without any prior modification to the instrument. See the Gold Tone website for full specifications, plus their press release. Bela Fleck contributes a 20-second promotional video, while Jim Pankey has a 16-minute video demonstrating D tuning and showing Cheat-A-Keys as well as Keith tuners. Cheat-A-Keys are also available from (e.g.) Banjo Ben Clark's store at a similar price.
