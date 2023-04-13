Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek | Authentic old-time playing - from Japan
(1) Stephen Deusner's feature 'Sara Watkins always knew there would be more Nickel Creek music to make', part of the BGS's programme for Nickel Creek (above; photo by Josh Goleman) as the Artist of the Month. Sara Watkins talks at length and in depth to Deusner about the trio, their music, and the making of their latest album, Celebrants, and the feature includes three music videos. Nickel Creek will be playing in Dublin on 30 Aug. - see the BIB for 6 Apr. - and thanks again to Owen Brady for the tipoff.
(2) In 'Japanese musician Bosco maintains the tradition of old-time fiddle and banjo', Lindsey Terrell interviews Takaki Kosuke from Japan, who acquired the nickname 'Bosco' in the USA and learned old-time music from meeting musicians such as Dwight Diller, the Hammons family, and Tommy Jarrell. His playing, which has been warmly praised by Bruce Molsky, is now on an album for the Old-Time Tiki Parlor. The interview comes with a video trailer for the album and further videos of him playing 'Shakin' down the acorns', 'Yew Piney Mountain', 'Sherman Hammons's tune', and 'Drunken hiccups' (a lovely banjo version). As he says, the story of how he found old-time music is
much the same story as people in New York, how they find old-time music, people in Boston, how they find old-time music. It’s just… met the right people at the right time. If old-time didn’t find me I would be a totally different person now. A totally different life, without the music. But it’s not just the music. It’s community.
