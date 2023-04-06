Ron Spears's voice heard again
Ron Spears (right; see the BIB for 23 Mar.), the Engelhardt Music Group (EMG) announce the release yesterday (5 Apr.) of a further single from Heartache and trouble, the latest album by Fast Track. Ron played bass and sang lead and harmonies in the band, and on this single, 'You'll never find another so true', Ron can be heard with mandolinist Shayne Bartley singing harmonies to the lead voice of Steve Day (fiddle). More details are on the EMG press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Record companies, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home