Roger Ryan's Country Cuts, April 2023
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland (CMAI) for the April 2023 issue of his 'Country Cuts' newsletter. This issue has quite a lot of bluegrass-related news, including details of the 25th anniversary concert at Kilworth, Co. Cork (1 May) featuring High Plains Tradition; the Woodbine-hosted mini bluegrass festival at Durrow, Co. Laois (5-6 May); Bluegrass Omagh 2023 (26-28 May); and the 17th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (9-11 June). The specifically country-music news includes such major events as the 50th Anniversary CMA Fest in Nashville, TN (8-11 June).
The link to Country Cuts April 2023 has also been included in the BIB's compilation of Roger's newsletters.
