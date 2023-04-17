Robbie Fulks talks about his music
'Robbie Fulks, master of alt-country, finally plants both feet in the world of acoustic pickers with Bluegrass vacation’. In a twenty-minute interview, which can be heard via a link at the head of the article, Robbie Fulks (right; photo by Scott Simontacchi) talks at length, seriously and with humour, about his enduring relationship with bluegrass, the background to his early song 'Longhair bluegrass' (official audio here), his recent alt-country albums, writing a bluegrass song, his youngest son's attitude to music, and much more.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Interviews, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home