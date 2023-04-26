New singles from Rick Faris and Fast Track
14 Apr. that Rick Faris (singer, songwriter, luthier, and veteran of eleven years with Special Consensus, including several tours of Ireland) had had his song 'Too lonely, way too long' released as a single on the Dark Shadow Recording label, with musicians on the session including the legendary Del McCoury (vocal) and Jerry Douglas (dobro), Harry Clark (mandolin), Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Zak McLamb (bass) and Luke Munday (banjo). Rick's vocals and guitar solos, as well as his writing, stand out well in this company.
John Lawless's report yesterday on Bluegrass Today quotes Rick, gives further details, and includes an audio track of the song.
*The new single from Fast Track (mentioned on the BIB on 6 Apr.) can now be heard on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube, with harmony singing by the late Ron Spears. The single is available now from the Engelhardt Music Group and from popular download and streaming services online.
Labels: Recordings, Songwriting, Visiting players
