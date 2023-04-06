Nickel Creek (USA) at the NCH, Dublin, 30 Aug. 2023
Nickel Creek and their new album Celebrants have appeared on the BIB recently, so thanks to Owen Brady for sending the news that the titanic trio of Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins are scheduled to play at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on Wednesday 30 August at 8.00 p.m., in a Main Stage concert entitled 'Perspectives'. Tickets (€45, €40, €35, €27.50) can be booked here or via the link on Nickel Creek's online tour schedule. The concert is their only date in Ireland, and is the fourth in a European tour of six shows.
