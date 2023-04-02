Niall and the NTB at Walkinstown, 8 Apr. 2023
Niall Toner (right), who sends this mp3 of his original 'Million dollar bill', together with:
... just a note to say that the Niall Toner Band, with special guest Andrea Booth, will be performing at Paul Lee's venue The Cherrytree in Walkinstown, Dublin, on Saturday 8 April. Current lineup includes Johnny Gleeson on Dobro and vocals, Andrea Booth on ukulele and vocals, Dick Gladney on upright bass, and Gerry Madden on mandolin. I'll be playing guitar and singing a range of new and old songs, and there might even be a surprise guest, or two!
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home