New single 'Hope' from Cup O' Joe
Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that Cup O' Joe (right) released last Friday (31 Mar.) a new single from their forthcoming album Why live without, due for release in the next few months. The single is 'Hope', a song written and sung by Reuben Agnew, which in John Lawless's words 'perfectly demonstrates their unique stylistic niche of modern bluegrass with a Celtic influence'. It can be heard on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Media, Recordings, Songwriting
