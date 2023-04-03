03 April 2023

New single 'Hope' from Cup O' Joe

L-r: Reuben Agnew, Tabitha Benedict, David Benedict, Ben Agnew

Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that Cup O' Joe (right) released last Friday (31 Mar.) a new single from their forthcoming album Why live without, due for release in the next few months. The single is 'Hope', a song written and sung by Reuben Agnew, which in John Lawless's words 'perfectly demonstrates their unique stylistic niche of modern bluegrass with a Celtic influence'. It can be heard on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.

