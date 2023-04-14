New single from Rick Faris
Rick Faris (singer, songwriter, luthier, and veteran of eleven years with Special Consensus, including several tours of Ireland) has just had a new single released on the Dark Shadow Recording label. The song is one of Rick's own compositions, 'Too lonely, way too long', and the musicians assisting on the recording include Del McCoury (vocal), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Harry Clark (mandolin), Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Zak McLamb (bass) and Luke Munday (banjo). Rick adds: 'I wrote this song to be the swanky bluegrass groove I've been dreaming of my whole music career.' More details are on the Dark Shadow press release.
