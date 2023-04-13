New faces in Midnight Run (USA)
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run have made many fans and friends with their performances over here. We now learn from John Lawless on Bluegrass Today that Ben Watlington and Max Etling left at the end of 2022. The new guitar and bass players are (respectively) Chevy Watson and Tyler Griffith, and bandleader Seth Mulder (who was an honoured guest at the Dublin bluegrass jam session two months ago) is looking forward to working with them. The rest of the band remain the same as at Shannonside in 2020 and Omagh in 2022 - Seth (mandolin), Colton Powers (banjo), and Max Silverstein (fiddle). The BT feature includes two recent videos of the band at live performances.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home