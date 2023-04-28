New album coming out for Westport headliners
Rebel Records announce that the Kody Norris Show have a new album, Rhinestone revival, due for issue on 2 June, exactly a week before the opening of this year's Westport folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo (9-11 June), where they will head the bluegrass section of the bill and the lineup for the Saturday night concert. The album is available for pre-order.
Full details are on the Rebel press release and the ampler press release from Jeremy Westby / 2911 Media. 'Rhinestone revival' is no bad choice of words - if the Kody Norris Show were to appear on the same stage with the Po' Ramblin' Boys, the audience might need to view the show through smoked glass. Fortunately, this revival of Jimmy Martin's dress sense goes with a revival of the strength of his music.
© Richard Hawkins
