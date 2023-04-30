More detached notes
The Bluegrass Situation (BGS) is winding up the term of Nickel Creek as its Artist of the Month; on 17 April Stephen Deusner's interview with Sean Watkins, Nickel Creek's guitarist, 'Sean Watkins says "Celebrants" feels like Nickel Creek's most complete album yet' was published, with six embedded videos of songs from the album; and earlier this week the series of interviews was completed with Deusner's 'Chris Thile envisions Nickel Creek's "Celebrants" as one epic Lego set'. with five videos. The set of three interviews provides substantial background for Nickel Creek's concert four months from today at the National Concert Hall, Dublin.
*A.J. Lee & Blue Summit, who made a big impression at the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, can be seen and heard playing their version of the Darrell Scott classic 'You'll never leave Harlan alive' on the BGS or on YouTube. See more in the BGS's latest Weekly Dispatch.
*A fascinating look at bluegrass as it was fifty years ago, a crucial point in its development, is given here by Neil V. Rosenberg, doyen of bluegrass historians, in his memoir of interviewing J.D. Crowe, seeing a Jimmy Martin show, and more.
*Compass Records announce that they released on Friday 'Snowbird', the latest single by the Special Consensus (below) from their album Great blue North, due out on 12 May. Compass also released on Friday 'Three by three', the latest single from Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, who have toured here several times in the past.
